Activist investor is said to urge Liberty Property Trust to sell itself: WSJ

Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management has been urging Liberty Property Trust (LPT +2.2% ) to explore selling itself, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this week, the REIT boosted the size of its expected dispositions to focus on industrial buildings rather than office properties.

Land & Buildings has been urging LPT to consider a wider range of options, including an all-out sale, saying the current plan doesn't go far enough to address the gap between its current stock price and the company's intrinsic value.

Previously: Liberty Property +2.4% after boosting range for year FFO guidance (Oct. 23)