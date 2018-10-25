French regulators set airwaves allocation for wireless players

French telecom regulator Arcep has allocated airwaves to key players in the market.

In the 2.1 GHz band, the regulator allocated 14.8 MHz duplex spectrum each to Bouygues (OTCPK:BOUYY), Free Mobile, Orange (ORAN +1% ) and SFR (OTCPK:ALTCY) from August 2021.

In the 900 MHz band, the four will each hold 8.7 MHz duplex spectrum from December 2024, though positioning in the band is not yet set.

In the 1,800 MHz band, Free Mobile wasn't a candidate; Bouygues, Orange and SFR will each receive 20 MHz duplex.