Core Labs -3% after guiding Q4 earnings below consensus

Core Laboratories (CLB -3.6% ) is lower despite narrowly beating Q3 earnings and revenue expectations, as it guides Q4 earnings below analyst consensus estimates.

CLB says Q3 revenue from its offshore-focused reservoir description business rose 2.1% Y/Y to $104M, while sales in the production enhancement segment rose 27.8% to $78.5M.

For Q4, CLB sees EPS of $0.48-$0.54 vs. $0.59 analyst consensus and revenues of $173M-$176M vs. $175M consensus; the company's outlook for international activity remains flat and it expects a decline in completion activity due to Permian takeaway constraints when compared to Q3.

Also, Senior VP and COO Monty Davis says he will retire at year-end 2018 after 36 years of service; effective Jan. 1, President Lawrence Bruno also will serve as COO.