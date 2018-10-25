RushNet slashes authorized shares and outstanding shares calculated on a fully diluted basis by 79%

RushNet (OTCPK:RSHN) announces a 25% reduction in the number of authorized common shares, from 12B to 9B and, more significantly, the elimination of the 15B shares conversion rights of preferred stock.

The combination of these two actions reduced by 79% the number of outstanding shares, on a fully diluted basis.

Dr. Richard E Goulding, RushNet’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Medical Officer, stated, “With my resignation as the CEO of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., I move forward with my commitment to the success of both RushNet and XYZ Hemp; we have determined that it is not necessary to issue any more shares, at least for the time being, and that the holders of the preferred stock do not need to convert into common shares.”