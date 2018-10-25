Canaccord softens view on LabCorp, sees 3% upside

In a note, Canaccord Genuity say it downgraded LabCorp (LH +1% ) (HOLD/$162) because of the expected negative impact from competitor Quest Diagnostics' contract with United Healthcare, accelerating reimburse pressure, the disappointing outcome in the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA) lawsuit against HHS over Medicare testing revenue and contractual changes in managed care.

It has "moved to the sidelines" while the issues play out.

