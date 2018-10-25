AIG's Brexit restructuring plan gets UK court approval

American International Group's (AIG -0.2% ) plan to transfer its European subsidiary, AIG Europe Limited into two new entities--AIG UK and AIG Europe SA--gets approval from the High Court of England & Wales.

The two-entity structure enables AIG to continue serving policyholders and business partners across the UK and Europe, and to guarantee contract certainty to all AEL policyholders, regardless of the future relationship between the UK and the EU, the company says.

AIG UK and AIG Europe SA will start writing business and policyholders will transfer from AEL to the relevant new entity on Dec. 1, 2018.

