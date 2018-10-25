RBC raises satellite targets on boost to mid-band spectrum value

RBC Capital has raised price targets on the satellite-company members of the C-Band Alliance after the group's news that it would look to redeploy 200 MHz of spectrum for use in developing 5G, more than its previous amount.

The analysts raised their target on preferred play Intelsat (I -3.1% ) to a Street-high $66 from $30, implying 107% upside from a current $31.87.

Meanwhile, RBC has just a Sector Perform rating on SES (SGBAF -1.9% ), but raised its target to €26 from €17.5 (implying 31% upside). There's further upside on SES due to the C-band airwaves, "but the underlying business remains sluggish with its exposure to structural decline in high ARPU European Video transponders," RBC says. (h/t Bloomberg)

And the firm remains Underperform-rated on alliance member Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY) while raising its price target to €19.5 from €18, implying 11.7% downside.