Forest City Realty's ex-CEO plans to oppose deal with Brookfield: WSJ

Albert Ratner, a former CEO of Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A) and the son of one of the REIT's founders, plans to oppose a deal to sell the company to Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.1% ) for about $6.8B, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ratner plans to send a public letter claiming the deal was agreed to "at the wrong price, at the wrong time, through a flawed process." Ratner controls almost 1% of the REIT's stock. Two activist investors have agreed to support the deal.

Shareholders are set to vote on the transaction on Nov. 15.

Previously: Forest City agrees to be acquired by Brookfield in $11.4B transaction (July 31)