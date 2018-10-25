AstraZeneca's Lokelma shows sustained treatment benefit in late-stage Asia Pacific study

AstraZeneca (AZN) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, HARMONIZE, evaluating hyperkalemia med Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) in patients in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Russia. The data were presented at Kidney Week in San Diego.

Patients who achieved normal blood potassium levels during the first 48 hours with Lokelma were transitioned to the 28-maintenance phase. Those receiving either 5 mg or 10 mg of Lokelma each day maintained normal blood potassium levels during days 8 - 29, representing statistically significant differences compared to placebo.

Lokelma was approved in Europe in March and in the U.S. two months later.