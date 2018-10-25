Dunkin' Brands rallies as product revamp heats up

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) is up 3.6% after posting an impressive Q3 and lifting full-year guidance ahead of expectations..

The restaurant operator also outlined what it calls its most significant product initiatives ever with a $100M investment going into restaurant technology for the Dunkin' Donuts chain, including espresso machines.

Dunkin' Donuts plans to offer a new lineup of revamped lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos in its stores

Franchisees will absorb some of the costs of the revamp aimed at younger coffee and espresso drinkers.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands are up 13% YTD to outpace the 3% return of Starbucks.

