Old Republic surges 6.7% after Q3 EPS beats consensus

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) jumps 6.7% after posting Q3 EPS of 92 cents, up from 17 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company says two factors impact the comparability of earnings--tax reform and a new accounting standard that requires the inclusion of unrealized investment gains or losses from changes in the fair value of equity.

Excluding the unrealized investment gains/losses, Q3 EPS would have been 56 cents, up from 9 cents in Q3 2017.

Consensus estimate is 47 cents.

Q3 effective income tax rate on net income was 17.9% vs. 22.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 General Insurance net premiums earned rose 5.0% to $841.5M Y/Y.

Q3 Title Insurance net premiums and fees earned increased 7.4% to $640.7M Y/Y.

