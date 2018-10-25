Alnylam to offer free genetic testing/counseling for potential candidates in lumasiran studies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +6.4% ) has expanded it Alnylam Act program to include free-of-charge third-party genetic testing and counseling for adults and children who may have AGXT mutations associated with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). Identified patients may be suitable candidates for its clinical trials evaluating lumasiran.

A Phase 3 study, ILLUMINATE-A, is currently recruiting participants. The primary endpoint is the percent change in 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion from baseline to month 6. The estimated primary completion date is December 2019.

Another Phase 3, ILLUMINATE-B, in PH1 patients under six years of age with preserved renal function, should commence soon. It has the same primary endpoint as study A, but with a long follow-up period up to five years.

Lumasiran is an RNAi therapeutic that targets a liver enzyme called glycolate oxidase (GO). Reducing GO depletes the substrate for oxalate production which contributes to the pathology of PH1, a rare inherited disorder affecting the kidneys. Excess oxalate combines with calcium to form kidney and bladder stones (calcium oxalate).

Previously: Alnylam's lumasiran shows positive effect in Phase 1/2 PH1 study (June 8)