NYT: Google protected three execs accused of sexual misconduct

The NYT reports that Google (GOOG +4.8% )(GOOGL +4.7% ) paid Android “father” Andy Rubin $90M and publicly praised him while hiding the fact that an employee accused Rubin of sexual misconduct.

The misconduct allegedly occurred in 2013. Google investigated and found the claim credible and notified Rubin, who was asked for his resignation.

The company paid an exit package in installments of about $2M per month for four years. The last payment happens next month.

Sources say Rubin was one of three execs Google has protected in the past decade against sexual misconduct accusations. Like Rubin, one of the other cases involved ousting the exec but paying millions on the way out. In the third case, the exec stayed at work in a “highly compensated post.”

Rubin spokesman Sam Singer disputes Rubin was told of any misconduct by Google and that “any relationship that Mr. Rubin had while at Google was consensual and did not involve any person who reported directly to him.”

Eileen Naughton, Google VP for people operations says the company takes harassment seriously, reviews every complaint, and “take action, including termination.”