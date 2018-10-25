Husky Energy CEO downplays chance rival will challenge MEG takeover bid

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF -0.3% ) CEO Rob Peabody downplayed the possibility that a rival suitor will step in to challenge its hostile bid for MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -1.9% ) during today's earnings conference call.

Peabody also said he is not optimistic that Western Canada Select crude prices will be helped much by the end of an active U.S. refinery maintenance season that reduced capacity to process heavy oil in recent weeks.

The wider WCS discounts to WTI will continue through 2020 until more pipelines come into operation, and has caused the company to steer away from aggressively increasing its Canadian production, the CEO said.

Husky shares are little changed today after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, while production fell 6% Y/Y to 297K boe/day.