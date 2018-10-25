OMV to delay decision on Black Sea JV project with Exxon

OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) says it has postponed an investment decision on its Black Sea exploration project until next year because the Romanian government took too long to set the framework conditions.

The exploration of the Black Sea Neptun block is a joint venture between OMV's Romanian subsidiary Petrom and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and includes the first deepwater exploration well in Romanian waters.

Romania's lower house of parliament approved the long-awaited offshore hydrocarbons legal framework yesterday, but OMV CEO Rainer Seele says the move comes too late for the company to make a decision this year.

We are very concerned regarding the fact that we will be restricted in the marketing of the gas," Seele says. "The freedom in the marketing of the gas is very important."