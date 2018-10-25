Hawaiian Electric +3% as ValueAct's Ubben unveils new position

Hawaiian Electric (HE +2.8% ) spikes after ValueAct's Jeffrey Ubben discloses a new position in the utility at the Capitalize for Kids investors conference in Toronto.

"This opportunity is akin to being an open, smart resilient grid... [it's] an Amazon-like opportunity," Ubben says. "You haven't had electricity as a growth business in a long, long time. We need to empower an electric power infrastructure. Hawaii is the perfect place to do that."

Ubben cites a study that found if current technology was fully deployed in Hawaii, the state could run on more than 80% renewable energy and rake in $6.5B in savings.