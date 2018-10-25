Viacom reorganizes cable networks; Paramount Network chief exits

Viacom (VIA -0.1% , VIAB -0.2% ) has reorganized its Media Networks business, rearranging cable channels pursuing what the company says is a simpler structure.

As part of the moves, Kevin Kay will step down from his role as president of Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT.

The unit is changing to four operating groups. Paramount Network and TV Land will operate alongside Comedy Central in a group led by Kent Alterman. Meanwhile, CMT joins MTV, VH1 and Logo in a second group led by Chris McCarthy.

BET Networks and Nickelodeon are unchanged, remaining in their own operating units.