Intel Q3: What to watch

Intel (INTC +5.8% ) reports Q3 results after the close today. Rival AMD reported an earnings miss yesterday and weak guidance, but that was due to dropping GPU sales and the server side still looks strong. Here’s a look at the analyst estimates (via FactSet) and what to watch in the report.

Revenue breakdown: Total, $18.13B; Client Computing, $9.33B; Data Center, $5.89B; IoT, $952.4M; Non-Volatile Working Memory Solutions, $1.14B; Programmable Solutions, $526.8M; Other, $240.6M.

EPS expected at $1.15 (guidance: $1.15 +/- $0.05).

Other key metrics: Gross margin, 62.9% and operating margin, 34.1% (guide: 34%).

Consensus for the Q4 guidance has total revenue at $18.41B and EPS at $1.09.

What to watch: Last quarter, Intel dropped on a Data Center sales miss, reporting $5.5B compared to the $5.63B consensus. Look for any updates on the delayed 10nm chip production or on easing PC chip supply constraints.

