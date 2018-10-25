Ingersoll-Rand +4% as report cites takeover interest for power tools unit

Ingersoll-Rand (IR +3.8% ) is higher following a Bloomberg report that it received takeover interest for its power tools unit, a division that could be worth as much as $750M in a potential sale.

KeyBanc upgraded IR to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $112 price target, citing valuation and more positive view on the company's premium execution, favorable late-cycle mix

Shares also may be enjoying a delayed reaction to better than expected Q3 earnings and upsized full-year EPS guidance to $5.55-$5.60 from a previous outlook for $5.50.