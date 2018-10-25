Homebuilders make strong showing in market upswing

With broader markets up strongly today, homebuilder stocks are rising even faster. To be sure, they started at a lower point. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) has negative return of 32% YTD, while the YTD return on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is 0.7%.

Thursday afternoon, it's up 3.34% , outpacing SPY's gain of 2.4% .

Economic data did its part. September pending home sales unexpectedly rose 0.5%, where consensus expected sales to stagnate.

Leading the pack, Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), spiking 11% after reporting Q3 results. Also on the rise: KB Home (KBH +6.6% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +5% ), PulteGroup (PHM +4.8% ), William Lyon Homes (WLH +5% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +3.7% ), and Lennar (LEN +3.8% ).

