White House memo sets agenda for U.S. wireless spectrum

The White House has weighed in on America's wireless device infrastructure, issuing a presidential memorandum aimed at the government's approach to ensuring a continuing lead in 5G development.

With the subject "Developing a Sustainable Spectrum Strategy for America’s Future," President Trump sets a 180-day timetable for executive departments and agencies to report to Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross their anticipated future spectrum requirements along with a comprehensive review of current frequency assignments and usage.

A report will be generated on emerging technologies (this includes 5G) and their impact on non-federal spectrum demand.

The memo also sets up an annual report on spectrum progress, and sets a 270-day timetable to generate a long-term National Spectrum Strategy that will explore increasing use through such ideas as airwaves sharing and flexible-use licenses.

The White House says the mom revokes two similar Obama-era pronouncements on spectrum. The effort should make a priority of attempts to speed up development of advanced 5G, it says.

Carrier stocks: T, VZ, TMUS, S, USM, TDS, SHEN, OTCQX:DTEGY, OTCQX:DTEGF, OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF