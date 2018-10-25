Mortgage REITs mostly higher on earnings

Armour Residential (ARR +4.2% ) leads the sector higher after topping Q3 estimates last night and reporting September 30 book value per share of $23.49, down just a smidge from three months earlier - not bad considering the big rise in rates. Armour is currently selling for nearly a 10% discount to book.

Also on the rise is AGNC Investment (AGNC +1% ), which also topped earnings, though it did post a sizable (2.2%) decrease in book value per share to $18. It's currently trading right at book value.

Underperforming by a wide margin is Capstead Mortgage (CMO -3% ) after missing Q3 estimates, not coming close to covering the dividend, and posting a 3% decline in book value to $9.48. The rise in short-term rates whacked net interest margins by $3.7M to $11.7M. At the current price of $7.15, shares trade at a whopping 25% discount to book value.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT