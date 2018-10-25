Vale CEO predicts jump in 2020 base metal performance

Vale (VALE +1.7% ) expects major improvement in its base metals division in 2020 but production cuts will remain effect this year and next while prices remain low, CEO Fabio Schvartsman and other executives said during today's earnings conference call.

"We are expecting a significant jump in results for base metals in 2020 due to the likely recovery in prices, reduction in costs, and jump in volume that the company will have in 2020," the CEO said.

Schvartsman also said iron ore from S11D would be used for blending and would not put pressure on market supply, and that Chinese demand had been stronger than expected.

CFO Luciano Siani said Vale's net debt would fluctuate around a target of $10B but not slip below that level; the company has reduced its net debt to $10.7B, still above the $10B goal Schvartsman had set for mid-2018.