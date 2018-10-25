JD.com opens parcel shipping to Chinese customers

JD.com (JD +3.3%) has opened its parcel delivery service to Chinese customers, the first entry into that market by an e-commerce company.
The company says users in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou can ship items using JD's app throughout mainland China -- including same-day delivery, next-day or two-day delivery.
Packages travel by high-speed rail, air or other means depending on the method selected.
The company will expand the program in the future to include high-value items including luxury goods and high-end electronics, and it expects to increase the number of points from which shipments can be made.
Along with JD's app, shippers can use WeChat to request pickups.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox