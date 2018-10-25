JD.com opens parcel shipping to Chinese customers

JD.com (JD +3.3% ) has opened its parcel delivery service to Chinese customers, the first entry into that market by an e-commerce company.

The company says users in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou can ship items using JD's app throughout mainland China -- including same-day delivery, next-day or two-day delivery.

Packages travel by high-speed rail, air or other means depending on the method selected.

The company will expand the program in the future to include high-value items including luxury goods and high-end electronics, and it expects to increase the number of points from which shipments can be made.

Along with JD's app, shippers can use WeChat to request pickups.