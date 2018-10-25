CEO says Google terminated 48 employees for misconduct in two years

Google (GOOG +5% )(GOOGL +5% ) CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees today in response to the NYT piece about sexual misconduct at the company. Pichai says 48 employees have been terminated for misconduct in the last two years.

In the email, seen by CNBC, Pichai says that 13 of those were “senior managers and above” and none got an exit package.

Pichai says there are newer tools employees can use to report harassment or misconduct or they can report anonymously.

