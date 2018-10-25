BlackRock plans a big expansion in Atlanta: WSJ

Wall Street's biggest money manager is looking to expand in Atlanta, by a lot, the Wall Street Journal reports.

BlackRock (BLK +3.5% ) plans to increase the number of its employees working in Atlanta to 1,000 people by 2024, up from about 15 there now, according to people familiar with the situation.

The firm expects to get about $25M in public tax breaks as part of the plan, but the final package is still being negotiated with the city.

