Mattel battles through Toys "R" Us loss

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) trades down after missing estimates with its Q3 report.

Revenue in North America was up 4% during the quarter as a strong performance by the Barbie business help to offset the negative impact of the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy.I nternational revenue fell 18% on a reported basis and 14% in constant currency in Q3.

Gross margin improved to 42.6% of sales from 41.5% a year ago.

Mattel says it's the number one toy company in the U.S. and Latin American YTD through the end of September.

CFO update: "We continue to be on-track to achieve or exceed our $650 million targeted run-rate cost savings exiting 2019 and are clearly seeing the benefits of Structural Simplification materializing in the P&L. The actions taken through the third quarter resulted in approximately $120 million of savings and we expect to deliver annual run-rate savings of over $500 million exiting 2018. We remain focused on value creation for our shareholders through our comprehensive actions to restore profitability and regain topline growth"

Shares of Mattel are down 1.11% AH.

Previously: Mattel misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)