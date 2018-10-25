Digital Realty logs second-highest bookings in Q3

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) posted solid gains in funds from operations for Q3 and continued a trend of strong bookings in its quarterly earnings.

Net income available to common stockholders was $0.33/share, up from a loss of $0.02/share in the prior year.

Meanwhile reported FFO/share was $1.57 (up from $1.23) and core FFO/share was $1.63 (up from $1.51).

Bookings of $69M were the company's second-highest ever, surpassed only by last quarter's record bookings. Interconnection contributed $8M of that.

Along with new leases, the company signed renewal leases making up $61M of annualized GAAP rental revenue.

It's reiterating an outlook for full-year core FFO/share of $6.55-$6.65, above expectations, and for revenues of $3B-$3.2B (vs. consensus for $3.07B).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

