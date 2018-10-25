More on Healthcare Trust of America Q3: Same-property cash NOI rises 2.5%

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Q3 normalized FFO of 41 cents, in line with consensus, decreases from 42 cents a year ago.

Q3 total revenue of $175.1M, down from $176.0M a year ago.

Q3 same-property cash net operating income increases 2.5% to $108.8M from Q3 2017: NOI decreased 0.3% to $119.3M.

Leased rate of 92.1% by GLA as of Sept. 30, 2018, and an occupancy rate of 90.9% by GLA.

Total leased rate for Forest Park Dallas Campus was 84% as of Sept. 30, 2018.

Previously: Healthcare Trust of America FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)