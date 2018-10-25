Margins improve at Chipotle

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales increased 4.4% in Q3 to miss by just a bit the +5.0% consensus estimate.

Restaurant-level operating margin rose 260 bps to 18.7% of sales during the quarter.

Labor costs increased 50 bps to 27.3% of sales.

Food/beverage/packaging costs as a percentage of sales fell 150 bps to 32.8%. Higher menu prices helped to offset food commodity inflation.

G&A expenses were up 40 bps to 7.6% of sales.

Chipotle continues to expect comparable restaurant sales to increases in the low to mid-single digits. The company expects to open restaurants at the low end of the prior range of 130 to 150 locations this year. Looking ahead to 2019, Chipotle expects 140 to 155 new restaurant openings.

CMG -1.04% AH to $419.99.

