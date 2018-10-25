First Solar -8% after Q3 revenue miss, below consensus full-year guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -8.4% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings but a 38% Y/Y decline in revenues to a lighter than expected $676M.

FSLR also issues downside guidance for FY 2018, seeing EPS of $1.40-$1.60 vs. $1.65 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues of $2.3B-$2.4B vs. $2.54B consensus.

FSLR also now sees lower than forecast full-year shipments of 2.6-2.7 GW vs. its prior outlook of 2.8-2.9 GW, with gross margin forecast at 18.5%-19.5% vs. 20.5%-21.5% previously.

Full-year operating cash flow is forecast to come in between negative $100M and flat vs. $100M-$200M previously, with a net cash balance of $2B-$2.2B from prior guidance of $2.2B-$2.4B.

FSLR says guidance ranges were updated due to lower expected module sales, higher manufacturing ramp costs and the revised expectation that the Ishikawa project in Japan will now be sold in 2019.