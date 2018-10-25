Amazon -5% on Q3 revenue miss; AWS +46% Y/Y

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) drops 5% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue. Q4 guidance has revenue rom $685B to $72.58B (consensus: $73.79B). and operating income from $2.1B to $3.6B (consensus: $3.86B).

Revenue breakdown: North America, $34.3B (consensus: $34.02B); International, $15.5B(consensus: $16.5B); AWS, $6.7B (consensus: $6.7B). AWS revenue was up 46% Y/Y, down from the 49% growth last quarter. Microsoft’s Azure reported a 76% Y/Y growth yesterday, decelerating from a 90% growth last year.

Other key metrics: Operating margin, 6.6%(consensus: 3.7%); operating income, $3.72B (consensus: $2.11B).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Amazon beats by $2.66, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)