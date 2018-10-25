Snap dips in choppy trade after Q3 beat, slowing user growth

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is now down 1.9% in choppy trading after hours after topping expectations with its Q3 earnings, including a much better loss than expected but flattening user growth.

Revenue hit a record $298M. And operating loss improved by $138M, to a loss of $323M.

Net income improved by $118M, to -$325M. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $41M, to a loss of $138M.

Daily active users rose 5% Y/Y to 186M, though they dipped 1% from the previous quarter.

Operating cash flow improved by $61M to -$133M; free cash flow was $61M better to -$159M.

For Q4, it's forecasting a new high for revenues of $355M-$380M (growth of 24-33%, vs. consensus for $374.1M) and EBITDA of -$100M to -$75M vs. a prior-year -$159M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

