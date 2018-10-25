Deckers sets full-year profit guidance ahead of estimates

Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) is trading with some volatility after topping FQ2 estimates.

UGG brand revenue was down 1% Y/Y to $396M during the quarter, while Hoka One revenue was up 28% to $52M.

Operating income of $90.4M was recorded vs. $67.4M a year ago.

The retailer reports gross margin of 50.2% vs. 47.0% consensus and 46.7% a year ago. A one-time savings aided gross margin to a degree, according to Deckers management.

The company expects full-year EPS of $6.65 to $6.85 vs. $6.45 consensus and FQ3 EPS of $5.10 to $5.25 vs. $5.18 consensus.

DECK -2.01% AH to $106.76.

Previously: Deckers Outdoor beats by $0.67, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)