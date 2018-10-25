More on Orchid Island Capital Q3: NII falls 23%

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Q3 net loss of 6 cents per share vs EPS of 33 cents a year ago.

Q3 net interest income $20.2M, down 23% from $26.3M a year ago.

Book value per share of $7.56 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Q3 economic loss on common equity of 0.6%, or 2.5% annualized, comprised of 25-cent dividend per common share and 30 cent decrease in net book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per share.

Q3 average yield on RMBS 4.34% vs. 4.07% a year ago.

Q3 average economic cost of funds 2.11%% vs. 2.62%

Q3 average economic interest rate spread of 2.14% vs. 2.19%

