Alphabet -4.5% on Q3 revenue miss

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) drops 4.5% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue.

Revenue breakdown: Google Properties, $24.1B (consensus: $24.28B); Google Network Members’ Properties, $4.9B (consensus: $4.83B); Google Other, $4.6B (consensus: $4.8B); Other Bets, $146M (consensus: $182.3M).

Traffic acquisition costs or TAC came in at $6.58B ($6.76B) or 23% of revenue. Google Properties paid clicks grew 62% Y/Y (consensus: 56.7%) and cost per clicks fell 28% (consensus: 21.3%).

Other key metrics: GAAP operating income, $8.3B (consensus: $8.52B); GAAP operating margin, 25% (consensus: 25%).

