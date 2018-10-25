Tech | On the Move | Earnings News | Top News

Alphabet -4.5% on Q3 revenue miss

|By:, SA News Editor

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGdrops 4.5% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue. 

Revenue breakdown: Google Properties, $24.1B (consensus: $24.28B); Google Network Members’ Properties, $4.9B (consensus: $4.83B); Google Other, $4.6B (consensus: $4.8B); Other Bets, $146M (consensus: $182.3M).

Traffic acquisition costs or TAC came in at $6.58B ($6.76B) or 23% of revenue.  Google Properties paid clicks grew 62% Y/Y  (consensus: 56.7%) and cost per clicks fell 28% (consensus: 21.3%). 

Other key metrics: GAAP operating income, $8.3B (consensus: $8.52B); GAAP operating margin, 25% (consensus: 25%).

Earnings call started at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here

Press release.    

Previously: Alphabet beats by $2.65, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox