Soft numbers from Carter's after slow fall transition

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is down just slightly in AH trading after missing estimates on both lines of its Q3 report.

Adjusted operating income arrived in at $107M vs. $131M a year ago.

The retailer also set soft guidance, guiding for Q4 sales growth of +5% and Q4 EPS of $2.56 vs. $2.86 consensus.

Carter's update on demand: "We saw less robust demand than expected for our fall transitional product offerings, especially during the Labor Day holiday shopping period. In the latter part of September, as cooler weather arrived in more parts of the United States, sales trends improved meaningfully and were more in line with our expectations. Given the improved trend in sales, together with the strength of our fall and holiday product offerings, we are expecting good growth in sales and earnings in the fourth quarter."

