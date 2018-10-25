Arlo down 11.9% despite beat in first public earnings

Arlo (NYSE:ARLO) has slid 11.9% in postmarket trading after it logged a Q3 beat with record revenues in its first public earnings report.

Growth was driven by the Arlo Pro 2 camera.

Registered users rose 88% Y/Y, and paid subscribers more than doubled with a 105% gain.

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis ws 23.1%.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $140M-$155M (vs. consensus for $141.4M), gross margin (non-GAAP) of 13-15%, and operating margin of -13% to -10%.

