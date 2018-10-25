Discover Financial -1.7% as Q3 EPS misses consensus by 1 cent

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) falls 1.7% in after-hours trading as Q3 EPS misses consensus by a penny.

Q3 net income of $720M, or $2.05 per share, increases from $602M, or $1.59, a year ago.

Q3 net interest income of $2.22B rises from $2.13B in Q2 and $2.05B a year earlier.

Q3 provision for loan losses $742M, unchanged from Q2, and up from $674M in Q3 2017.

Q3 delinquency rate of 30+ days, excluding PCI loans, 2.22% vs. 2.08% in Q2 and 2.05% in Q3 2017.

Book value per share $32.60 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $31.66 at June 30, 2018.

Direct Banking: