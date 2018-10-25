Discover Financial -1.7% as Q3 EPS misses consensus by 1 cent

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) falls 1.7% in after-hours trading as Q3 EPS misses consensus by a penny.
Q3 net income of $720M, or $2.05 per share, increases from $602M, or $1.59, a year ago.
Q3 net interest income of $2.22B rises from $2.13B in Q2 and $2.05B a year earlier.
Q3 provision for loan losses $742M, unchanged from Q2, and up from $674M in Q3 2017.
Q3 delinquency rate of 30+ days, excluding PCI loans, 2.22% vs. 2.08% in Q2 and 2.05% in Q3 2017.
Book value per share $32.60 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $31.66 at June 30, 2018.
Direct Banking:
Q3 pretax income of $923M compares with $837M in Q2 and $867M a year ago.
Total loans of $86.9B at quarter end, up 8% vs. prior year.
Net interest income rose 8% Y/Y; card yield was 13.06%, up 23 basis points from prior year.
Payment Services:
Q3 pretax income of $44M vs. $40M in Q2 and $36M a year ago.
Payment services transaction dollar volume of $58.7B, up 14% Y/Y; PULSE transaction dollar volume up14% Y/Y; Diners Club volume rose 5% Y/Y.
