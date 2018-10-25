Intel +3.6% on beats, Data Center recovery, and upside guide

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) gains 3.6% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates driven by a recovery in Data Center, which missed estimates last quarter. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue at $19B (consensus: $18.39B) and EPS of $1.22 (consensus: $1.09).

Revenue breakdown: Client Computing, $10.2B (+16% Y/Y; consensus: $9.33B); Data Center, $6.1B (+26%; consensus: $5.89B); IoT, $919M (+8%; consensus: $952.4M); Non-Volatile Working Memory Solutions, $1.1B (+21%; consensus: $1.14B); Programmable Solutions, $496M (+6%; consensus: $526.8M).

Volumes and ASP: In Client Computing, Desktop was up 15% on the quarter and 1% on the year with ASPs down 1% and up 10%, respectively. Notebook units grew 12% Q/Q and 8% Y/Y while ASPs grew 1% and 4%. In Data Center, units grew 11% Q/Q with a 1% drop in ASP and grew 15% Y/Y with a +10% ASP.

