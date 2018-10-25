Stocks rebound as upbeat earnings ease investor jitters

Stocks racked up an impressive rebound following yesterday's rout, as investors were reassured by a batch of upbeat earnings reports from high-profile companies and the underlying sense that the market had become oversold.

Among big-name stocks that closed higher after releasing better than expected results were Microsoft, Twitter, Tesla, Ford, Visa, Comcast, American Airlines and Whirlpool.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.9% to climbed back into positive territory, as the consumer discretionary (+3.4%), information technology (+3.3%) and communication services (+2.7%) groups rallied to pace a broad market advance; of the 11 S&P sectors, utilities (-1.3%) were the day's lone loser.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 3% to its biggest one-day gain since March, following yesterday's 4.4% slide that marked its worst session since August 2011.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices remained relatively quiet, as the Fed-sensitive two-year yield ended unchanged at 2.86% and the 10-year yield added a basis point to 3.14%.

December WTI crude oil rose 0.8% to settle at $67.33/bbl, its second straight gain after touching a two-month low.