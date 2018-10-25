Western Digital -7% on Q1 misses, flash pricing warning

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) drops 7% aftermarket on Q1 results that missed revenue and EPS estimates.

HDD units counted 34.1M compared to 42.2M last year. Client Computing units were 16.3M (last year: 20.9M), Non-Compute units came in at 11.2M (last year: 15.2M), and Data Center units were 6.6M (last year: 6.1M).

ASP rises from $61 last year to $72 this year. Gross margin comes in at 38% compared to the 38.3% consensus.

Flash warning: WDC warns that a more challenging global environment is forcing it to take immediate actions to align its flash output with projected demand.

Guidance will come on the earnings call scheduled for 5:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release / Earnings presentation

Previously: Western Digital misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)