More on Hartford Financial Q3: Strong P&C underwriting results

Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG) posts Q3 core earnings of $418M, or $1.15 per share, surged from $130M, or 35 cents, a year earlier, beating the average analyst estimate by a dime.

“Combined property and casualty underwriting results were strong, reflecting lower catastrophes, favorable prior year development and continued progress in Personal Lines," says President Doug Elliot.

Q3 commercial lines core earnings increased to $265M from $81M Y/Y; Property & Casualty core earnings increased to $320M from $106M; Group Benefits core earnings increased to $102M from $66M.

Q3 net investment income rose 10% to $444M from $404M.

Q3 P&C net investment income increased 3% to $311M Y/Y, and Group Benefits net investment income rose 23% to $117M Y/Y.

Core earnings ROE, last 12 months, were 10.3% vs. 5.9% a year ago.

Book value per diluted share, excluding AOCI, $39.12, down from $45.72 a year ago.

Commercial lines underlying combined ratio of 93.7% vs. 93.2% a year ago.

Personal lines underlying combined ratio of 91.8% vs. 94.9%.

