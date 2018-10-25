Netgear +3.4% after Q3 revenues grow to record

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is up 3.4% in very light after-hours trading after its Q3 earnings beat, where revenues grew by double digits to a record, though profits dropped.

Revenues rose 12.7%, while net income dropped to $9.9M from $20.8M.

Operating margin (non-GAAP) was 7.1%, down from a year-ago 9.5% but up from Q2's 5.9%. The margin included $15.5M of duplicate costs tied to the separation of Arlo (Netgear still owns about 84.2% of Arlo).

Revenue by segment: Arlo, $131.2M (up 18.8%); Connected Home, $194.7M (up 6.3%); SMB, $74.7M (up 5.5%).

Cash flow from operations was $33.8M (bringing trailing 12-month operating cash flow to $60M).

It's guiding to Q4 revenue of $430M-$445M (vs. consensus for $435.7M); excluding Arlo, $275M-$290M; and non-GAAP operating margin of 2.5%-3.5%.

