Cypress Semi reports Q3 beats, JV with SK Hynix

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) reports Q3 beats on revenue and Non-GAAP EPS but a slight miss on GAAP EPS. Q4 guidance has downside revenue of $585M to $615M (consensus: $644.18M) and in-line EPS of $0.31 to $0.35 (consensus: $0.35).

Revenue breakdown: MCD, $413.4M (+10.7% Y/Y); MPD, $259.6M (+12.4%).

Non-GAAP gross margins were 47%, up 400 bps Y/Y.

New JV: Cypress announces a new joint venture with SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL) with Cypress getting a 40% ownership. For an initial five-year period, the JV will manufacture and sell Cypress’ existing single-level cell NAND products and will invest in next-gen NAND products. Cypress will transfer its full SLC NAND Flash memory portfolio to the JV, which should launch in Q1.

