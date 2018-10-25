Ellie Mae sinks 13% in AH action on disappointing Q4 guidance

Ellie Mae (NYSEMKT:ELLI) slumps 13% in after-hours trading as its guidance for Q4 non-GAAP EPS of 34 cents-39 cents, falls short of consensus estimate of 46 cents.

Sees Q4 revenue of $113.0M-$116.0M vs. $127.8M consensus estimate.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 67 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 54 cents; compares with 56 cents a year ago.

Q3 revenue of $123.0M rose from $107.0M a year ago, but fell short of consensus by $5.1M.

Q3 total operating expenses rose to $60.5M from $49.6M a year ago.

Previously: Ellie Mae beats by $0.13, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)