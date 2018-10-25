AK Steel -14% after missing Q3 estimates

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) -13.7% after-hours as Q3 earnings fall short of analyst expectations and revenues rise 16% Y/Y to a below-consensus $1.74B.

AKS says Q3 adjusted EBITDA totaled $160.8M, or 9.3% of net sales, up 39% from $115.8M, or 7.7% of net sales, in the year-ago quarter, but expects Q4's adjusted EBITDA margin to decline by ~150 bps vs. Q3.

AKS forecasts Q4 flat rolled steel shipments to come in essentially unchanged from Q3, citing a seasonal slowdown in automotive shipments, with average selling prices declining 2%-3%.

The company expects market conditions to remain positive, which should bereflected in selling prices and support continued strong performance in Q4 and 2019.