AK Steel -14% after missing Q3 estimates

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) -13.7% after-hours as Q3 earnings fall short of analyst expectations and revenues rise 16% Y/Y to a below-consensus $1.74B.
AKS says Q3 adjusted EBITDA totaled $160.8M, or 9.3% of net sales, up 39% from $115.8M, or 7.7% of net sales, in the year-ago quarter, but expects Q4's adjusted EBITDA margin to decline by ~150 bps vs. Q3.
AKS forecasts Q4 flat rolled steel shipments to come in essentially unchanged from Q3, citing a seasonal slowdown in automotive shipments, with average selling prices declining 2%-3%.
The company expects market conditions to remain positive, which should bereflected in selling prices and support continued strong performance in Q4 and 2019.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox