Lantronix +5.5% as double-digit revenue gain boosts earnings

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is up 5.5% after hours after its beat on top and bottom lines in fiscal Q1 amid significantly improved profitability.

Revenues grew nearly 16%, and the company had a net loss of $83,000 as reported.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $883,000, up 189% Y/Y.

Gross margin was 54.9%, up 200 basis points Y/Y.

A successful public offering helped the company boost its cash position to $18.9M as of Sept. 30.

