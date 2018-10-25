Kite Realty closes on new $250M term loan

Kite Realty Group Trust's (NYSE:KRG) operating partnership closes on a $250M 10-year unsecured term loan.

Initial maturity date of 2025, with three one-year options to extend maturity date to 2028.

Initial pricing on loan set at LIBOR + 200 basis points.

KRG plans to fix interest rate through and interest swap for the full $250M within 30 days of closing.

The new term loan extends the weighted average maturity of KRG's debt portfolio to 6.2 years from 5.2 year; fully retires $200M seven-year term loan due 2022; prepays $50m of $200M five-year term loan due in 2021.

