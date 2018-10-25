Tech | On the Move | Earnings News

Flex -17% on misses, CEO retirement, and Nike wind-down

SA News Editor

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEXplunges 16.6% after Q2 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue, included notice of a Nike wind-down, and the CEO’s retirement. 

Nike update: Flex says the companies have mutually agreed to wind-down the footwear manufacturing operations in Guadalajara by the end of the year. Terms are being finalized and Flex could end up incurring additional costs aside from the $30M already recognized. 

CEO Michael McNamara will retire effective at the end of the year. The board has hired an outside firm to help find a replacement. 

Downside Q3 guidance has revenue from $6.6B to $7B (consensus: $7.24B) and EPS of $0.29 to $0.33 (consensus: $0.36). Downside FY19 guidance has revenue of $26B to $27B and EPS of $1.05 to $1.15 (consensus: $1.23).   

